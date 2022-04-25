Team Norway marked Earth Day by joining clean-up event in Hanoi 

In connection with Earth Day on 22 April, Team Norway in Vietnam joined the clean-up event ‘EARTH DAY CLEANUP 2022’ organized by the organization Keep Hanoi Clean.

Keep Hanoi Clean is committed to helping improve the health of the environment in Hanoi for all its citizens and the event had volunteers help clean up the Red River bank from Son Hai Temple to the staff community garden.

In a statement, Norway’s Ambassador to Vietnam Grethe Lochen, and the rest of Team Norway thanked Keep Hanoi Clean for organizing the event while emphasizing the importance of acting together now for our planet as every single action counts.