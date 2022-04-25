CIP and Vestas high-level management met with the Vice Minister of MOIT in Vietnam

Last week, Denmark’’s Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen together with high management delegations from Copenhagen Infrastructure Copenhagen (CIP) and Vestas met with Vice Minister of MOIT Dand Hoang An in Vietnam.

On the agenda for the meeting was offshore wind development in Vietnam and the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam states that the potential for the offshore wind sector is commonly acknowledged by both Danish and Vietnamese sides. Moreover, the Embassy states that offshore wind development could be a solution to realize Vietnam’s commitment to achieving the net-zero target by 2050.

During the meeting, the two world-leading companies in this field recommended that a clear route to market, coupled with Vietnamese government support, would be needed to kick-start the sector. “Both CIP and Vestas are committed to the Vietnamese market and look forward to having a close dialogue with MOIT and other relevant Ministries on developing this promising sector,” the Embassy notes.