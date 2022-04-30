Team Sweden in Vietnam is preparing “Pioneer the possible” in Ho Chi Minh City

As Team Sweden in Vietnam is preparing ”Pioneer the possible” to take place in Ho Chi Minh City the 2-3 June, Ambassador Ann Mawe together with the Embassy team and their newly arrived head of Business Sweden, Vietnam Mr. David Lidén recently spent a couple of days in the city.

In an update, Ambassador Mawe shares that during the visit, the Swedish delegation met with vice-chairman Vo Van Hoan of HCMC People’s committee, VCCI HCMC, Eurocham & Nordcham, and several Swedish companies including IKEA, ABB, Atlas Copco, and Ikano.

The Ambassador informs that in most meetings the discussion was about the organization of the coming event showcasing green and innovative solutions from Swedish businesses. “We also organized a business breakfast meeting discussing the possible economic implications of the Ukraine conflict in Vietnam with a great introduction by Mr. Tran Quoc Hung from the Atlantic Council,” the Ambassador states.