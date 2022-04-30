Community news / Finland / Thailand

TFCC’s Education Committee met for TFCC Business Breakfast at the Ambassador’s residence

by Gregers Møller

On 28 April, the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce’s newly launched Education Committee met at Ambassador Jyri Järviaho’s residence during a new event concept titled “TFCC Business Breakfast”.

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok highlights that the Keynote speech was given by Ms. Duriya Amatavivat, Senior Adviser of the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Thailand. 

Moreover, the Embassy notes that committee members represented Futurecode, Laavu Learning, Tutor e Institute, Arkki Thailand, SEAC, Park, and Garden (Lappset), HEI School Bangkok, and Fida.

 

