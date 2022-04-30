Thai Wife arrested for plotting to kill her Danish husband in Nakhon Sawan

A Thai woman has been arrested in Nakhon Sawan for allegedly masterminding a traffic accident in a plot to kill her Danish husband and cash in his THB 10 million insurance pay-out. Her husband, Per Larsen was hit by a car whilst cycling. He survived but is now critically injured.

Bangkok Post reports that 48-year-old Pratheep Larsen was arrested together with her friend, 60-year-old Jaemchan Khamkaew, who she had contracted THB 500.000 to find someone to kill her 63-year-old husband. Jaemchan Khamkaew has previously been accused of contract killing but the charges were eventually dropped. Jaemchan Khamkaew is said to have hired her nephew, 24-year-old Ekkasit Wichacharn to run over Per Larsen and to have promised him a new car if he succeeded. Ekkasit Wichacharn has also been arrested.

During a media briefing announcing the arrest of the two women, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 6, Pol Maj Gen Atthasit Sudsa-nguan said that Ekkasit Wichacharn ran into the Danish man on a local road in tambon Bueng Platu on 21 April. At the scene, local police found a Toyota plunged into a roadside paddy field with its front damaged and about 10 meters away, a damaged bicycle was found.

Although the incident appeared to be an accident at first, suspicious elements found amongst the evidence and the re-enactment of the accident with the driver led authorities to believe that the crash was deliberate.

After intense questioning, Ekkasit Wichacharn admitted that his Aunt hired him to kill the Danish man.

Pratheep Larsen and her husband have previously lived in Denmark and they have two children together. After returning to Pratheep Larsen’s hometown, Nakhon Sawan, the couple allegedly bought several plots of land worth around THB 20 million before settling down in the province.

Reports say that the couple recently started fighting and Pratheep Larsen asked for a divorce and for their assets to be divided. Her husband reportedly refused and she then contacted Jaemchan Khamkaew for help in getting her husband killed so she could seize his large insurance pay-out.

Per Larsen survived the road crash with severe injuries and is now being treated at Sri Sawan Hospital.

Jaemchan Khamkaew who promised her nephew a new car if he succeeded in killing Per Larsen has, according to police, since given Ekkasit Wichacharn THB 10.000 for car repairs.