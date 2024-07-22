Testing deposit on coffee cups in Aarhus

Denmark’s second largest city, Aarhus, is testing a new reusable cup system, where you buy your coffee in a reusable cup with a small deposit – once it’s empty you return it to a deposit machine, and get your deposit back.

“The cups are then cleaned and reused,” shares the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore on Facebook.

Maybe you think it coffee and tea cups cannot amount to much waste. But in fact, each year around 300 million disposable cups are used in Denmark and the coffee cup deposit experiment is expected to cut public waste in Aarhus by 130 tons each year.