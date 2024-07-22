TNA invites for an evening in Viking Explorer-style

The Thai-Nordic Association invites for the 2nd time members and other good people for an unforgettable after-work event in the proven Viking Explorer-style.

.The event is on Friday, 16 August 2024 from 6 pm to 9.30 pm. Like last year, when TNA threw a Viking Themed networking night, the party takes place at the JUSMAGTHAI bar inside a Royal Thai Armed Forces military compound on Sathorn Road next to the Embassy of Germany.

This event is open to all Nordics and Nordic friends, and the TNA is looking forward to welcoming new members. Members are 500 THB if signed up in advance. At the door, the price is Bt700 for TNA and Partner organization members and Bt900 for non-members.

That is an amazing good offer considering you can enjoy the free flow of beers, spirits, and soft drinks for as long as the bottles and keg last. Even the snacks and finger food is free.

Come early and join the Social game with prizes from Amrapur Tailors!

Don’t forget: You must show a national-issued ID card or Passport to enter the premises.

