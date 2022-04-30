Statement by EU External Action on the latest sentencing of State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Ky

On 27 April, a court set up by the Myanmar State Administrative Council in Naypyitaw sentenced detained State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional 5 years’ imprisonment.

In a statement, the European External Action Service Spokesperson says that the EU’s position, as expressed on 6 December 2021 and 11 January 2022 remains that the trial was politically motivated.

Moreover, the statement says:

It represents another step toward the dismantling of the rule of law and a further blatant violation of human rights in Myanmar and yet another major setback for democracy in Myanmar since the military coup on 1 February 2021.

These proceedings are a clear attempt to exclude democratically elected leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy, from the inclusive dialogue process called for by ASEAN’s Five Point Consensus.

We reiterate our urgent call for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners as well as all those arbitrarily detained since the coup.