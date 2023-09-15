Business in Asia / Denmark / Energy / Indonesia / Sustainability

PT Pertamina Power Indonesia partners with Danish Seaborg

PT Pertamina Power Indonesia and Danish Seaborg have signed a MOU to jointly explore the next generation of nuclear power technology. The MOU is mainly established to meet Indonesia’s future clean energy needs. These includes reaching the country’s target of achieving net-zero carbon emission by 2060.

Under the MOU the two parties will assess a project leading to the possible commercial deployment of Seaborg’s Compact Molten Salt Reactor (CMSR) Power Barge. Based on the results of the studies, further collaboration will be considered.

Although the financial part has yet to be finalized, an estimated investment of $1-3billion is set to be required. Once the project has matured, both parties intend to attract foreign investments to realize the project.

Source: neimagazine.com

