Thai massage therapist follows her dream and opens her own clinic in Denmark

Having always dreamed of becoming self-employed, Bunmee Khamyang has now taken the leap to become independent and has opened Sawadee Thaimassage in the city of Haderslev in the south of Denmark.

Bunmee Khamyang is from Thailand and has 25 years of experience with Thai massage. To JydskeVestkysten she explains, “I have 24 years of experience from Thailand, and then I have worked for a year in Kolding.”

As nicknames are cultural traditions in Thailand, Bunmee Khamyang is called Som and she offers Thai massage, oil massage, foot massage, and aroma massage in her clinic.

However, she is not always completely alone in the clinic and says that 15 hours a week she has help from one more person. It also means that two people can get a massage at the same time.

Foot massage is performed in the soft chairs in the front and other massages such as traditional Thai massage, oil and aroma massage takes place in a room behind. Som explains that the massage tables, which are imported from Thailand, have to be wide because she can get up on them too. “When I massage, I’m up here too,” she says.

According to Som, it’s quite popular for two people to go for a massage together. “It is either couples, friends, or mother and daughter who book it, she says.

The name of the clinic – Sawaddee – also has a special meaning, “It means welcome”, Som says.