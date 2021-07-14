Sign up for ‘Innovation from Singapore and Iceland – The Future of Food’ online seminar 

Join Singapore and Iceland for this hybrid seminar on innovation in the Food Industry, online and from the stage of the Harpa Conference Centre in Iceland on Thursday 2 September 2021 at 5:00-5:50 PM Singapore time and 9:00-9:50 AM Icelandic time.

Speaking at the event will be H.E. Mr. Gudlaugur Thór Thórdarson, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Development Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Lim Thuan Kuan, Ambassador of Singapore to Iceland, and H.E. Mrs. Sigrídur Snævarr, Ambassador of Iceland to Singapore.

More about the hybrid seminar:

Leaders in agribusiness, food-tech, academia, and investment, will discuss core questions, including how will we sustainably feed ten billion people? How will Singapore meet the challenge of tripling domestic food production by 2030, and how can Iceland gain increased value from its resources?

