Embassy of Finland in Jakarta invites to AIPR’s Discussion Series 

The ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation (ASEAN-IPR) is pleased to bring back the Discussion Series, the Embassy of Finland in Jakarta announced in a recent update.

Organized by the ASEAN Institute for Peace & Reconciliation with support from the Embassy of Finland in Jakarta and the Embassy of Ireland, the first webinar of the ASEAN Institute for Peace & Reconciliation – AIPR’s Discussion Series of 2021 titled “Post-conflict peacebuilding and relief efforts” will run off 14 July at 15:00-17:00 (Jakarta time, GMT+7) for the first webinar of.

More about the webinar:

Ms. Adelina Kamal (Executive Director of AHA CENTRE) and Mr. Tomi Järvinen (Deputy Executive Director of FCA Finn Church Aid) will be the panelists of this event moderated by H.E. Ambassador Kok Li Peng, Representative of Singapore to the ASEAN-IPR Governing Council.

You can follow the live-streaming of the event on YouTube or register via Zoom (scan the QR code in the e-poster to register).

In 2020, The ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation (ASEAN-IPR) organized a series of Webinars to ensure the continuance of the discourse on peace and peace processes during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. With many more issues relevant to the region yet to be discussed, the ASEAN-IPR Discussion Series shall be convened throughout the second half of 2021.