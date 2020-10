Thai Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites members to one of the biggest networking event in Bangkok on 21 October 2020.

The event offers a great opportunity to mingle with all International Chambers in one evening, with serene Chao Praya riverside view, starting from 6.30-9.00PM.

Venue: Four Rivers Room, 1st Floor, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Bangkok Menam Riverside

Price: TSCC Members 750 THB | Co-Chamber Members 750 THB | Non-member 1,000 THB

For more information and registration please read here