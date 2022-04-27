SweCham President attended BoT’s 55th Ordinary Annual General Meeting

Last week on 20 April, the President of the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, Peter Björk, attended the Board of Trade Thailand (BoT) 55th Ordinary Annual General Meeting.

The meeting was held at the Grand Ballroom at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok.

The meeting was led by the Chairman of the Board of Trade, Mr. Sanan Angubolkul, and SweCham shares that during the meeting Peter Björk learned about the previous year’s activities and plans for the coming year.

“It was also a great opportunity to meet and network with the other foreign chambers of commerce,” SweCham concludes.