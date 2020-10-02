Thai Swedish Chamber of Commerece welcomes October with Sustainability webminars

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce published a thank you note to friends, partners and members on 1 October 2020, that said:

Dear Members, Friends and Partners of the TSCC,

In early September, Thailand saw the end of its zero-confirmed-local-transmission streak. Yet, the country seems ready to handle a second wave should it happen and people have been going about their business, having settled into the New Normal. The government, the MICE and the tourism sectors have also continued to assess the various schemes to open up the borders again with the aim to spur the economy. The first batch of tourists on special long-stay tourist visas are expected to arrive in Phuket next week, and we will continue to monitor the situation and inform our members and partners about the latest.

In September, we also had our first TSCC Off the Clock networking event since the pandemic began. Thank you very much again to all those who joined us on 10 September when we offered our warm congratulations to Rapid Asia and celebrated their 10th anniversary as well as the TSCC housewarming party in our new home at Spaces @Chamchuri Square! We hope that you enjoyed the quiz and the catching up with friends and colleagues in the Thai-Swedish business community as much as we did!

The Office is full up with the upcoming events. For October, we have the Sustainability for Business Forum, or SBF20, next Thursday 8 October that we organise together with our colleagues at the NTCC and FTCC. The forum is followed by a networking event. The TSCC is also honoured that H.E. Mr. Jon Åström Gröndahl, Ambassador-Designate of Sweden to Thailand will give an introductory speech at the SBF20. Please find registration details here if you would like to join us!

On the same day, our special sustainability supplement will be published as an insert in the daily Bangkok Post, so don’t miss the special interview with Sweden’s Trade Minister Anna Hallberg on trade and the environment, as well as very interesting editorials from many of our Swedish member companies on smart technology and CSR!

Finally, if you are interested in the medical and healthcare sector, do join us for our webinar on 14 October. Co-hosted by Business Sweden and the Board of Investment Thailand (BOI), the focus will be on current market situation updates, investment opportunities as well as experience sharing from our member AstraZeneca.

As always, thousand thanks to our members and friends for your continuous support to the Chamber and participation at our events. We would like to give special thanks to our Partners, Platinum Partner Aritco, Premium Plus Partners Husqvarna, SAAB and Securitas and Premium Partner Penn Investment for your invaluable support. This last quarter of 2020, we hope to see as many of you as possible at our events.

Cheers,

TSCC Team