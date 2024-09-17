Thailand and Sweden lead sustainable urban farming revolution

Thailand and Sweden are advancing urban agriculture with innovative vertical farming technologies. In Thailand, DiStar Fresh is pioneering a hyper-local farming model, addressing the challenges posed by the tropical climate. By utilizing advanced environmental controls, their indoor farms carefully regulate factors like temperature, humidity, and light to optimize plant growth. The construction of vertical farms with heat-insulating walls helps reduce energy use. Additionally, their operations conserve 99% of the water compared to conventional farming, while eliminating the need for washing the produce, further enhancing sustainability.

Meanwhile, in Sweden, SweGreen is implementing similar technology within supermarkets. By building vertical farms directly inside stores, they are tackling issues such as water shortages and reducing transport emissions. SweGreen’s hydroponic system, which grows plants without soil, allows each platform to yield the equivalent of three hectares’ worth of crops in a compact space. This approach provides fresher produce with a longer shelf life, and customers can observe the entire growing process within the stores.

Both DiStar Fresh in Thailand and SweGreen in Sweden showcase how urban farming can be adapted to meet local needs sustainably. From the urban centers of Bangkok to eco-conscious supermarkets in Sweden, these innovative farming models represent a global shift toward smarter, more resource-efficient agriculture, setting the stage for the future of food production worldwide.