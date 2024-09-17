China boosts Norway’s frozen cod imports as EU shifts toward farmed supplies

Norway’s frozen cod exports to China have surged through late summer, while the EU has increasingly relied on farmed cod to address a sharp decline in fresh wild cod imports. According to the latest data from the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), China remains Norway’s largest export market for frozen cod, while EU demand for farmed cod continues to rise.

In August, Norway exported 2,706 tonnes of frozen cod valued at NOK 194 million. Though the value fell by 6% compared to last year, China saw the greatest growth. Exports to China reached 884 tonnes, a 109% rise from the same period last year, with a value increase of NOK 42 million. This growth comes as China looks for alternative suppliers following the US import ban on Russian cod, which has impacted the Chinese processing industry.

Meanwhile, Norway’s fresh cod exports reached 2,341 tonnes in August, with farmed cod exports growing by 84%. The EU market, particularly Denmark, the Netherlands, and Latvia, has been increasingly turning to farmed cod as fresh wild cod exports have dropped by 18%, marking 11 consecutive months of decline due to reduced quotas. Farmed cod now represents 33% of the export value of fresh cod from Norway.

With China’s demand for frozen cod rising and the EU shifting to farmed supplies, Norway’s seafood industry continues to adapt to changing market dynamics.

Source: Norwegian Seafood Council