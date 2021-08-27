New survey: Copenhagen and Singapore are some of the safest cities in the world

According to a new survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the capital of Copenhagen in Denmark is the world’s safest city while Singapore occupies third place.

The Economist Intelligence Unit, sponsored by NEC, has released the Safe Cities Index 2021, covering 60 major urban areas. In its fourth edition, the Index consists of 76 sub-indicators grouped under 5 domains which for the first time included environmental security metrics.

According to the survey of five pillars of urban security — digital, health, infrastructure, personal and environmental, Copenhagen topped the charts, scoring 82.4 points out of 100 overall while Singapore scored a total of 80.7 points.

Copenhagen scored especially high on personal safety, where the city ranks as number one. Copenhagen also scored 89 points under infrastructure security but Singapore scored higher with 92.1 points. Infrastructure security for example means how well roads are lit in the night and how visible police are in the city space.

Staying within the top 10 safest cities in the world, Hong Kong scored 78.6 points overall ranking the city as the 8th most city in the world while Stockholm scored 78 points overall ranking it as the 10th safest city in the world for 2021.

See the full survey here