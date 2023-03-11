Data from TikTok center in Norway still available in China

A TikTok data center in Norway does not mean that the user data only resides in that particular data center.

That is the assessment of Caroline Anna Salling, who is a PhD student at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU).

According to her, the data will not be less accessible to TikTok’s data centers in China since it can easily be located in both Norway and China at the same time.

On Wednesday, the Norwegian data center company Green Mountain confirmed that it has entered into an agreement with TikTok to build a data center in Norway.

It has created a debate in Norway, where the party Venstre wants to know whether the government has investigated possible security challenges by TikTok opening a data center.

Social media typically store data on what you like, what you have written, what you have posted and how long you look at a given post.

That way, they can create a specific profile of someone and more easily sell an advertisement that fits the profile.

“This is simply why you store data. The more data you have, the more analysis you can do, and the better you can sell advertising on the medium,” says Caroline Anna Salling.

