The EU Delegation Singapore published list of emergency contacts

The European Union Delegation Singapore published an emergency contact information for every EU citizens to get in touch and coming home on 16 April 2020. The list of contacts is provided here

The statement said:

“European Union citizens and citizens from Iceland, Norway and Switzerland (Schengen Area) who face difficulties going back to Europe will find here a list of emergency contacts in their respective embassies / foreign ministries.

Any assistance offered by the selected country, will be provided in accordance with that country’s specific consular framework, including cost.”