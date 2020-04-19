Danes can finally get their hair cut again

The first part of the gradual reopening of Denmark has been negotiated to open earlier than planned, announced the government of Denmark in a press release 17 April 2020. Liberal businesses, such as hairdressers, tattoo-shops and massage parlors, are allowed to reopen on 20 April 2020.

“I am extremely happy, that all parties of the Danish parliament agree to broaden the first part of the reopening a bit,” wrote the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on her Facebook.

“Nobody wants to keep Denmark closed for even a single day more than necessary. But to keep the virus under the control, we can not be too quick in reopening Denmark either,” added the Prime Minister.

The decision means that it’s no longer necessary to make DYI-haircuts at home. Sadly, this also means no more pictures of botched bowl-cuts on social media.