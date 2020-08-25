EU reaffirms commitment to Myanmar Ceasefire Agreement

The European Union in Myanmar published another achievement on peace section as Myanmar opened the fourth edition of the Union Peace Conference – 21st Century Panglong on 19 August 2020. The event laying yet another stepping stone in the peace process,

Reaffirmed commitment by all sides to bring peace to the people of Myanmar gives hope that the peace process can withstand the challenges and remain viable even in the most difficult times.

The event was witnessed by members of embassy of Denmark and Sweden.

The EU shares the Myanmar people’s dream of a peaceful and thriving country, united in equality and dignity, and as an international witness to the The Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) since 2015, has strongly supported Myanmar’s peace process. The EU hopes that the reconciliation efforts will be all-inclusive to lead to a political settlement that is fair for all.