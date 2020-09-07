The Finnish Consul General expressed concern for banks amid growing China-US tension

Consul General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao Ms Johanna Karanko is in the news in Finland on 3 September 2020.

“The struggle between the United States and China in Hong Kong will turmoil the operations of Finnish companies as well. “Sanctions for banks are of the biggest concern”, said Ms Johanna Karanko.

“Most companies are waiting for what is happening here. The situation is clearly changing, but it is not certain in which direction it will develop”, Ms Karanko commented.

The biggest uncertain for companies is about what happens to banks and the financial system.

Ms Karanko is also FinnCham member of board of directors. Read the full article here.

*The article is only in Finnish.