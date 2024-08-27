SweCham and FinCham host Crayfish Party in Hong Kong

This year, FinnCham in Hong Kong has joined SweCham in the annual Crayfish Party.

The annual Crayfish Party is set to be held September 13, 2024, at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club.

This event, a highlight of the Swedish cultural calendar, invites attendees to enjoy a traditional crayfish feast alongside customary Swedish snaps and songs.

The evening will feature a menu of crayfish cooked with dill, side dishes, a small BBQ, and dessert. The event is set to provide a unique cultural experience in a prestigious waterfront setting, with options for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Read more here.