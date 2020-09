The Swedish embassy in Phnom Pehn welcome Ms. Bin Rasmeykanyka to the office on 3 September 2020.

Kanyka is joining the Embassy of Sweden as National Programme Officer for human rights, democracy and political issues.

Kanyka said “I am very pleased to be a part of the Embassy. I am looking forward to contribute and add values to the projects in the fields of human rights, democracy, politics and rule of law.”