Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) visited Norwegian residence



On 9 March 2021 the Norwegian embassy hosted a discussion with the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) and representatives from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

The embassy stated “Joined by other Embassies we were honored to welcome the Chairperson of the MRCS Her Highness Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz to the Norwegian residence. We valued the discussion about the importance of civil society, the valuable contribution of volunteers and how Red Cross/Red Crescent society works in the time of Covid.”