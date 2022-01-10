European Union brings relief to the victims of floods in Malaysia

The Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia recently announced that in response to severe flooding that submerged large parts of Malaysia, the European Union is providing €100,000 in humanitarian aid funding to assist the most affected communities.

According to this statement, the aid will benefit over 11,000 people in some of the hardest-hit localities in the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor as well as the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The EU funding supports the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) in delivering aid to the most vulnerable communities through the distribution of cash transfers. This will allow flood-stricken families to address their immediate basic needs in the aftermath of the floods. Hygiene kits will be provided to ensure access to clean water and good hygiene practices. In addition, necessary measures will be in place to minimize the transmission of the COVID-19 virus during the operation.

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Malaysia has since mid-December 2021 seen a series of heavy downpours that triggered widespread flooding in several areas across eight out of the country’s 13 states. Considered the worst flooding to hit the country in recent years, the floodwaters have so far left 50 people killed and thousands affected while also causing severe damage to facilities and infrastructure. Over 14,093 people are still currently sheltered in evacuation centers in the states of Johor, Pahang, Sabah, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and Terengganu. Further spread of COVID-19 remains a concern after cases have been detected in flood-affected communities.