FMM says goodbye to Ambassador Gunn Jorid Roset

Representatives of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) recently paid a virtual farewell call to Gunn Jorid Roset, Ambassador of Norway to Malaysia.

Joining the virtual get-together from FMM were President YBhg Tan Sri Dato’ Soh Thian Lai, Vice-Presidents YBhg Dato’ Andrew Goh and YBhg Datuk Noraini Soltan, Chair of FMM Export and International Business Committee Mr. Hiroyuki Imizu, and CEO Dr. Yeoh.

FMM conveyed gratitude and appreciation for the immense efforts made by Ambassador Gunn Jorid Roset to strengthen bilateral ties between Malaysia and Norway. Vaccination of employees in the manufacturing sector and the manufacturing sector of tomorrow were also discussed.

“#Industry4.0 is coming and this creates avenues of potential collaboration for Malaysian and Norwegian companies,” writes the Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.