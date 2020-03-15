The secretariat of Danes Worldwide is still open despite corona-measures

Due to the strict measures of the Danish government that limits contact in public spaces and institutions, in which private companies and organizations are advised to temporarily shut down, Danes Worldwide has decided to take precautions measures to limit the risk of infection of the novel coronavirus.

Danes Worldwide states in a press release that the secretariat of Danes Worldwide will still be able to be contacted, though they recommend taking contact through e-mail – and to expect longer time between responses than usual.