The Swedish government wants to speed up mining process to compete with China

The Swedish government hopes to speed up the permit-process for mining in Sweden.

In the spring budget, Sweden’s geological survey receives SEK 34 million. A part of that goes to shorten processing times, which worries the Green Party.

“What we are concerned about is that the government would use this to weaken protection for the local population and the environment,” says Elin Söderberg (MP).

According to Energy and Nutrition Minister, Ebba Busch, the processes must be shortened in order for Sweden to compete with China.

“There are extremely long lead times and long permit processes for mining in Sweden. A great deal of lithium, cobalt and other things we need for the green transition, goes via China,” she says.

