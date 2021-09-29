The upcoming “Future is Made in Finland” webinar covers how to study and work in Finland

Finland is a leading country in many new, cutting-edge technologies. Sign up for the “Future is Made in Finland” webinar series between 7 October – 24 November 2021 to learn more about the latest discoveries in future health, Arctic excellence, digitalization, gaming, cleantech, and sustainability.

The first episode on 7 October will cover how to study and work in Finland and how that could benefit your career.

The webinar series is organized by Business Finland, Ministry of Education and Culture, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, and Study in Finland.

Find more information and sign up here