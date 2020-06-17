Time to learn that language …

|
“Thai-Dansk grammatik for begyndere”
is a language book written for Danish speakers who wants to understand Thai grammar. It is designed as a kind of reference work, which Danes who want to learn Thai have long missed.
The book contains in-depth explanations of Thai grammar that many students and language enthusiasts have difficulty understanding.
When studying Thai, basic Thai is probably the most demanding level, and here “Thai-Danish grammar” is an invaluable aid to further understanding the Thai language.
“Thai-Danish grammar” can be used both in addition to Thai courses as well as self-study assistance.
“Thai-Danish Grammar” is written by a Danish speaker who has been studying in Thailand for a number of years and who is familiar with the learning processes and challenges of being a Danish speaker, must go through to understand Thai grammar properly.
“Thai-Danish grammar” is written with a Danish pronunciation transcription and is easily understood so that readers who have not previously had much interest in grammar can also benefit greatly from the textbook.
|1500 THB
Excl. VAT and shipping
|Author
|Jeppe Fussinger
|Number of Pages
|The revised 3rd edition of “Thai-Danish Grammar” is 274 pages.
|Language
|Danish – Thai
|Publication Date
|–
|Book Size (cm.)
|A4 size (210 mm x 297 mm)
|Printed by
|Author
|ISBN
|Weight (kgs.)
|750 gramm
|How to order?
|Email scandshop@scandasia.com
ScandAsia sells books of interest to Nordic expats in Asia or Scandinavia. Our prices are including VAT and mailing as a parcel in Thailand.
Some have been published by Scand-Media Corp., Ltd. while others are sold on commission.
The books can be bought with a credit card simply by clicking on the PayPal button (no need to have or open a PayPal account) – but alternatively you can make a bank transfer and subsequently send the transfer details to scandshop@scandasia.com.
Alternative payment:
1. Transfer price to bank account:
Bangkok Bank – acc.nr.: 187-3059-164
Name: Scandinavian Publishing Co., Ltd.
2. Send payment confirmation to email: scandshop@scandasia.com