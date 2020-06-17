Time to learn that language …

“Thai-Dansk grammatik for begyndere”

is a language book written for Danish speakers who wants to understand Thai grammar. It is designed as a kind of reference work, which Danes who want to learn Thai have long missed.

The book contains in-depth explanations of Thai grammar that many students and language enthusiasts have difficulty understanding.

When studying Thai, basic Thai is probably the most demanding level, and here “Thai-Danish grammar” is an invaluable aid to further understanding the Thai language.

“Thai-Danish grammar” can be used both in addition to Thai courses as well as self-study assistance.

“Thai-Danish Grammar” is written by a Danish speaker who has been studying in Thailand for a number of years and who is familiar with the learning processes and challenges of being a Danish speaker, must go through to understand Thai grammar properly.

“Thai-Danish grammar” is written with a Danish pronunciation transcription and is easily understood so that readers who have not previously had much interest in grammar can also benefit greatly from the textbook.