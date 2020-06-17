Sweden to focus on human rights in Cambodia

Sweden has announced a shift of focus of their aid in Cambodia. According to a press statement by the Swedish Foreign Ministry and the Swedish Embassy in Phnom Penh on 12 June 2020, the plan is to ‘out phase’ the funding of bilateral Development to instead focus on promoting human rights, democracy and rule of law.

The shift of focus is happening as a result of the severe human rights restrictions that have been implemented in Cambodia in the recent years, according to Cambodia Daily.

The Swedish Embassy in Phnom Penh emphasised in the press announcement that the funds to human rights will be shifted to programs that aim to develop democracy in Cambodia and the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

The fund to bilateral development will be out phased by the middle of 2021, according to the Swedish Embassy in Phnom Penh.

