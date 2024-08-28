Vietnam and Denmark set health priorities for next cooperation phase

Vietnam and Denmark are preparing to enter the next phase of their health sector cooperation, with a focus on strengthening primary healthcare and addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Last week, key Danish health partners, including The Ministry of the Interior and Health and Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen, met with Vietnam’s Ministry of Health to outline the goals for Phase 3 of their collaboration.

Non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, are becoming an increasing burden in both Vietnam and Denmark, posing significant challenges to healthcare systems and patients alike. The cooperation aims to inspire and support the development of Vietnamese policies that strengthen primary healthcare, promote prevention, and ensure equal access to basic healthcare services.

The discussions between Danish and Vietnamese partners highlighted a shared commitment to improving public health outcomes and ensuring that patients can live their lives to the fullest. The collaboration is expected to bring valuable insights and innovations to Vietnam’s healthcare system, inspired by Denmark’s experiences in managing NCDs.

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam shared on their Facebook page that they were grateful for the inspiring discussions with their Vietnamese partners and expressed optimism about the continued collaboration.