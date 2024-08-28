TUI Sweden: Rise in bookings to Thailand

Bookings to Thailand have increased with 30 percent, according to TUI Sweden. Especially sales in December and February have gone up.

Among other popular destinations are Greece, Canary Islands and Turkey.

Last week Danish travel agencies also reported an increase in travel bookings this autumn and winter.

When Mikkel Hansen, head of communication at TUI, was asked why the sales for warm destinations had gone up, his answer was clear:

“It’s moving very fast, and Danes are booking much earlier this year. The fluctuating summer weather has definitely played a role in the high number of bookings.”