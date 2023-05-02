Vietnamese agricultural apprentice has died in a work accident in Denmark

A 26-year-old Vietnamese man was found dead on a farm west of Hadsund, Denmark, on Saturday, April 29, after a work accident.

This is written by Nordjyske media after information from the North Jutland Police.

The man was employed as an agricultural apprentice on the farm where he for unknown reasons, fell into a feed mixer and was crushed to death. He was later found by other employees.

The man’s relatives in Vietnam have been informed, according to police commissioner Lars Rosenvinge.

The Danish Working Environment Authority has carried out investigations after the accident. The police are awaiting the results of the investigations.

Source: bt.dk