Denmark / General news / Vietnam

Vietnamese agricultural apprentice has died in a work accident in Denmark

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

A 26-year-old Vietnamese man was found dead on a farm west of Hadsund, Denmark, on Saturday, April 29, after a work accident.

This is written by Nordjyske media after information from the North Jutland Police.

The man was employed as an agricultural apprentice on the farm where he for unknown reasons, fell into a feed mixer and was crushed to death. He was later found by other employees.

The man’s relatives in Vietnam have been informed, according to police commissioner Lars Rosenvinge.

The Danish Working Environment Authority has carried out investigations after the accident. The police are awaiting the results of the investigations.

Source: bt.dk

Related posts:

No related posts.

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *