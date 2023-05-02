General news / Sweden

H&M Move launches ‘Selected by Zlatan’

The famous footballer and brand mover, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the newest celebrity behind the ‘Selected by’ H&M Move collection. This new H&M Move menswear drop is now available online.

The ’Selected by Zlatan’ collection contains elevated training items such as tights, shorts, T-shirts, hoodies and jackets. The training series is developed within the ‘Selected by’ concept, where brand movers take an active part in product-curation and share their unique sportswear knowledge and personal style with the H&M Move design team.

”Since training is a joy to me, my outfit must play along with that feeling. Wearing a combination of quick-drying, comfortable and great looking move wear is not just enabling my training. It’s improving,” said Ibrahimovic about the items he has selected for the collection.

Source: fibre2fashion.com

