Finland returns sacred stones to Namibia in South Africa

Finland returned two fragments of “Ondonga Power Stones” to Namibia, South Africa, after they were taken away from Ondonga, a traditional kingdom of the Ovambo people, located in northern Namibia by Finnish missionaries during the colonial period.

On behalf of the country, the Finnish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Jukka Salovaara handed over the sacred stones to Namibia’s Education, Arts, and Culture Minister Anna Nghipondoka last week.

According to Namibia’s local media, the stones will be kept at the National Museum of Namibia until they are eventually returned to the Ondonga traditional community.

Finland’s President, Sauli Niinistö, said during his visit to the country that he acknowledged the importance of the power stones, describing it as an essential part of their identity and heritage.

President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, said that the return of these sacred stones should serve as an example to all those who “stole things from Africa.”

