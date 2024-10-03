Volvo EX30 launches in Malaysian Showroom

The Volvo EX30, a compact electric SUV, will be showcased at Sime Darby Swedish Auto in Ara Damansara on October 5. This marks the model’s debut in Malaysia, offering a glimpse into Volvo’s latest electric vehicle technology.

The event will give visitors the chance to explore the EX30’s features, including its impressive performance, eco-friendly design, and cutting-edge tech.

The EX30 combines strong performance with eco-friendly features, including a 69 kWh battery that allows up to 476 km on a single charge. The vehicle also includes advanced technology, such as a 12.3-inch display with built-in Google services and enhanced safety features.

Visitors can view the car in person during the event on October 5 and 6.