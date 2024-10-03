Community news / Denmark / Singapore

Danish embassy in Singapore welcomes new Consul

by Miriam Soukaina Nenni

Katrin is the new Consul and Head of Administration at the Danish Embassy in Singapore.

“With extensive experience from previous roles in Danish missions in Cairo, La Paz, Ljubljana, Kabul, and Thimphu, she brings valuable expertise in diplomacy, administration, and finance. Her background gives her strong knowledge of diplomacy and embassy work, and her skills in administration and finance make her a great fit for our team,” the Embassy writes on their Facebook page.

Katrin is originally from the Faroe Islands and committed to learning local languages wherever she goes.

