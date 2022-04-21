Voters abroad can now vote in Denmark’s referendum on joining EU’s common defense

On 1 June, Denmark will hold a referendum on whether to join the European Union’s cooperation on security and defense and abolish the EU defense reservation in Denmark.

Eligible voters in Asia can now vote by post at any Danish Embassy or Consulate abroad. Please contact your closest Embassy for more information.

The deadline for postal voting in China is 5 May and in Thailand on 11 May. This is to ensure that the Embassies can submit the cast postal votes on time.

You can read more about Danes’ right to vote abroad here

Read more about the referendum on joining the EU’s common defense here