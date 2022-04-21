Updated Vietnam entry requirements for Scandinavian visitors

It is now easier for people from Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway to visit Vietnam. According to the news on Vietnamplus.vn the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued Document No. 829/PA-BVHTTDL with its plan to reopen its tourism sector.

For starters, tourists much be from one of the 13 countries on its ‘allowed’ list, which aside from the above four Scandinavian countries, include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, Korea and Belarus.

Vietnamese people or their relatives who hold the necessary regulated documents (such as valid permanent residence cards, temporary residence, cards, visa and visa waivers) may enter and do not need to reapply for personal verification or visa issuance/visa waivers. Neither do they need to apply for entry permission from ministries or designated sectors or localities.

Testing and vaccination requirements are of paramount importance with international visitors needing to test negative for SARS-CoV-2 seventy-two hours prior to departure or within 24 hours when using the rapid antigen test method, which also has to be verified by necessary authorities.

If an international visitors test positive they will have to comply with the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

The rule for undergoing another test when entering Vietnam and quarantine requirements is not enforced at this time for visitors from the aforementioned qualifying countries, according to reports.