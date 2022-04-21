Ambassador Christensen participated in launch of Greening Cement Project in Quang Ninh 

On 14 April, Denmark’s Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen participated in the launch of a Greening Cement Project in Quang Ninh province, Vietnam.

The launch was also witnessed by representatives of provincial authority, the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam informs.

Moreover, the Embassy states that the Greening Cement project is a continuation of the joint efforts made by Vietnam and Denmark to limit the carbon footprint of Vietnam’s cement industry and use alternative energy sources from municipal and industrial waste instead of coal.

In his opening remarks, the Ambassador praised the project as a good example of the private sector’s contribution to realizing the Sustainable Development Goals and a strong inspiration to be replicated and applied similarly to other cement plants in Vietnam.