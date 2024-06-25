Wegovy approved in China

The popular weight loss medicin Wegovy by the Danish phamaceutical firm Novo Nordisk has been approved for consumers in China. This has been confirmed by an employee at the company.

It is not final yet, however, when the medicine will be available in the country. It is none the less a very big deal for Novo Nordisk, as China earlier has been described as possibly being the second largest market for the company. The United States being the largest market.

Novo Nordisk already have its product, Ozempic, on the Chinese market. Ozempic is for diabetes.

Sources: TV2