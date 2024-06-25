Polestar expands to Thailand

The Swedish electric perfomance car brand Polestar has announced that it plans to enter seven new markets during 2025. One of these being Thailand.

The new markets will be in a range of countries in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

The firm underlines that one of the keys to making this transition is to have experienced leadership. That is why they have rearranged the leaders in their main categories. Matt Galvin will be UK Managing Director. Marius Hayler will lead Polestar’s business in Norway as well as heading up the Nordic region.

Kristian Elvefors, Polestar Head of Commercial, says: “I am delighted to welcome this group of talented and experienced leaders to the Polestar team. Through these appointments, we are strengthening our sales teams and bringing in additional expertise at a pivotal point in our development, as our model line-up expands to include two new SUVs.”

Source: Polestar