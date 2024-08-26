Welcome Home Party for Danes in Hong Kong.

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong, in collaboration with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, will host the annual “Welcome Home Party” on Saturday, September 21st. This event is open to all Danes in Hong Kong, whether new to the city, long-time residents, students, travelers, or visitors.

The event will feature a boat trip to Lamma Island, where a restaurant has been reserved for the evening. Participants are asked to gather at Central Pier #9/10 at 5:15 PM. The boat ride to Lamma Island will take approximately 35 minutes.

The return journey will depart from Lamma Pier at 9:30 PM, with disembarkation options at either TST Pier or Central Pier. All are encouraged to attend, with the option to bring a guest.

This gathering provides an opportunity for the Danish community in Hong Kong to connect and network in an informal setting.

