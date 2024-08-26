Global Guy Talk event held to promote gender equality

On Friday, August 23, the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi, in collaboration with the Swedish Workplace Programme (SWP) and Ericsson Vietnam, hosted a Global Guy Talk event. The event aimed at redefining masculinity and promoting gender equality. This was done by providing a platform for male employees to openly discuss challenging issues such as ego and vulnerability.

Importance of Men’s Involvement in Gender Equality

Ms. Marie-Louise Thaning, Counselor and Head of Trade Promotion, Economic and Political Affairs at the Swedish Embassy, highlighted the crucial role of men in achieving gender equality. “True gender equality can only be achieved with the active participation of men. Gender equality is not just for women; it benefits everyone,” Ms. Thaning said.

Research indicates that workplaces with greater gender equality often have more motivated and engaged teams. The teams are also more open to diverse perspectives, leading to higher quality outcomes. The Global Guy Talk event at Ericsson Vietnam encouraged participants to confront biases and reflect on what it means to be a “real man” in today’s world. The discussions fostered vulnerability, empathy, and connection, as men shared their personal experiences and challenges.

This event is part of a broader initiative by SWP to create gender-equal workplaces.

About Global Guy Talk

The Global Guy Talk concept was first launched by the Swedish Embassy in Hanoi on March 8, 2021. The initiative was designed to engage men in discussions about masculinity, gender equality, and their role in promoting an inclusive society. Originating from Sweden, it provides a safe environment where men can share personal experiences, challenge traditional gender norms, and reflect on societal expectations surrounding masculinity.

The discussions typically cover topics that men might find difficult to discuss openly. That could be topics such as vulnerability, ego, emotions, and mental health. The goal is to foster a deeper understanding of how gender stereotypes affect everyone and encourage men to actively participate in the pursuit of gender equality.

Creating Inclusive Workplaces and Societies

Global Guy Talk events are often organized in workplaces or community settings, where male participants engage in honest conversations. The conversations lead to personal growth and cultural change. By addressing these issues, the initiative aims to contribute to the creation of more equitable and inclusive environments, both in the workplace and society at large.