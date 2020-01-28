What to expect after hair transplant surgery

Well, a lot of hopes and speculations are built around hair transplant. Though the transplantation procedure is pretty quick but the results come in steps. One needs to understand the process and be patient. After the surgery, your scalp may be very tender. You may need to take medications for a few days. … Within two to three weeks after surgery, the transplanted hair will fall out, but new growth should be noticeable within a few months. Most people will see 60% of new hair growth after six to nine months.

Most frequently asked questions are

How much and what post operative care is needed?

One should avoid hard work and exercise for one week after the procedure. Avoid weight lifting, carrying heavy weights for at least two weeks. Avoid saunas, steam and sun baths for at least three weeks. To avoid swelling, the patient should sleep with his head elevated in 45 degrees and for three nights after the hair transplant procedure. Staying away from alcoholic drinks and sexual activity is advised for 3 to 5 days after the procedure. The graft will form scabs in 24 to 72 hours after surgery, and the scabs fall off in 3-10 days.

When can I return to work?

Most people can resume work a few days after hair transplant surgery. Once the scabs come out and the discomfort goes away, it is alright to return to work. It is not advised to wear hats for several days, so if it is too cold, you might have to stay at home. Most people are able to return to work 2 to 5 days after the operation.

How long does it take for grafts to set?

One needs to be very careful with the transplanted hair for the first 2 weeks after the operation. In a maximum of 9 days, the hair grafts become attached or fixed to the scalp. In this process the hair loosens and falls off eventually, but the follicles are strengthened and fixed to the scalp. In between 2 to 8 weeks, the transplanted hair will fall out. This is called shock loss. But you should start to notice new growth within a few months. Most patients see good results 6 to 9 months after surgery. It may take 12 months for some.But there are some factors to consider: Anywhere from 10 to 80 percent of transplanted hair will fully grow back in an estimated three to four months. Transplanted hair will behave in the same way as regular hair.

How fast or slow does the hair grow?

Due to handling of the hair follicles, initially the hair will fall( but not the follicles). This is called the shock loss. But the follicles take root and develop to produce hair. A normal hair cycle starts from thereon which continues for the rest of your life.

What diet should be taken after hair transplant?

Hair is made of protein, so take a diet rich in protein when recovering. Also, your scalp and hair requires a variety of essential amino acids. Include plenty of fish, chicken, eggs, milk and cheese, beans, nuts and seeds.