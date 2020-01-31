Swedish ambassador discussed challenges of Pasig city

Swedish ambassador H.E. Harald Fries recently paid a courtesy call to Mayor Vico Sotto of Pasig city in Philippines on 22nd January 2020. They discussed challenges in Pasig regarding health care, waste management, peace and order, poverty and road congestion as well as potential areas for partnership in areas such as sustainability, business development and waste to energy.

The Mayor was impressed with Sweden for being the first country to have a Freedom of Information Act which he used as reference to implement the same in Pasig.

Swedish company Transcom Asia PH, with 12,000 employees in the Philippines and 3,500 in Pasig City alone, raised some issues which the Mayor responded to constructively.