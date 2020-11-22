Myanmar fishery officials study at Arctic University in Tromsø

Three scholars from Myanmar Department of Fisheries, Mr. Chit Oo Lwin, Ms. Myat Mon Soe and Ms. Khet Nu Wai Kyaw, have arrived in the Norwegian city Tromsø, where they will study at Arctic University. With the assistance of the facility members and their senior, Mr. Zaw Tun Aung, they are now gradually settled in a new environment and enjoying the northern city.

Mr. Chit Oo Lwin said “We were warmly welcomed by all professors and classmates from the university. They are very kind. People say that winter here is very cold and days are getting short. But we are all excited to see the northern light in winter soon.”

Their studies in Norway are funded by the MYANOR-Fish project, which aims to build Myanmar’s institutional capacity in the field of marine fisheries and marine aquaculture. Currently, four employees from the Department of Fisheries have received full scholarships to study a master program in International Fisheries Management at Arctic University.